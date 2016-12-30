× First Warning Forecast: Clear and cold overnight

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking roller coaster temperatures over the next 7 days. Hold on!



Skies will clear out tonight as high pressure continues to move in. It will still be a little on the breezy side as we head into this evening, with winds diminishing and switching to the southwest overnight. Lows tonight on the chilly side, in the upper 20s to near 30.

High pressure will move offshore on Saturday. Clouds and sunshine will be on tap. Winds will pick up out of the southwest around 10-15 mph. Highs will warm to near 50, so seasonable for this time of year. Looks like we’ll see dry conditions as we ring in the New Year with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Clouds and sun to start 2017 with chances for rain by the afternoon. Giving it a 25% chance. Better chances for rain heading into the beginning of the workweek, but temperatures will be warming up. Highs in the low to mid 60s Monday. We could see temperatures reach the 70 degree mark on Tuesday, but with that, comes chances for rain. We’ll continue to see chances for rain Wednesday, with much colder air building in for Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Chilly. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.



Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.



Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. A bit on the breezy side. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds: SSW 10-15, with higher gusts.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.