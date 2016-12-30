‘Fairy Godmothers’ help make prom affordable for local teens

NORFOLK, Va. – Fairy Godmothers of Virginia is making sure girls can look and feel great at their high school prom or ring dance.

For years, they’ve been supplying dresses, shoes and accessories for a reduced price so girls can look and feel great at the big dance.

Dresses are only $10 and accessories are $2!

The annual prom dress fair will be from January 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and January 14 and January 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Norfolk State University Student Center. A student ID is required for admission into the fair. Click here for more information.

Girls from all of Hampton Roads, Northeastern North Carolina and the surrounding communities are all welcome to attend.

If you’d like to donate to the 2017 dress fair, drop it off at any Zoots location. Click here to find a location near you.