Special election for General Assembly seat representing Va. Beach, January 10

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Governor McAuliffe declared a special election in November for several soon-to-be vacant General Assembly seats.

One of the vacancies will be of Republican Delegate Scott Taylor from the Virginia House of Delegates District 85.

Taylor (R) defeated Shaun Brown (D) in the congressional race for Virginia’s 2nd district seat.

Taylor resigned from the State House of Delegates, after being elected to Congress.

McAuliffe scheduled a special election for January 10 for Virginia Beach voters to replace delegate Taylor.

There are two people listed on the Virginia elections website as running for the opening.

The Democratic candidate is Cheryl B. Turpin and the Republican candidate is N.D. “Rocky” Holcomb III.