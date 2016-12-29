Man shot in leg overnight in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg just after midnight Thursday.

Police were called to South Willow Court at 12:07 a.m. in reference to the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found numerous shell casings inside and outside the mobile home. There were also numerous bullet holes in the mobile home, but no victims were located.

While officers were on scene, they received a call that a man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The victim told detectives there was a large number of people in the area of South Willow Court when he heard gunfire. When the victim realized he had been shot, he jumped out of a window.

The two wounds to his leg are not life threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.