Hampton Police seek public’s assistance in finding shooting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect(s) who may be involved with a shooting that happened Thursday.

At 1:08 p.m. police emergency communications for a call about a shooting in the 4000 block of West Mercury Blvd.

Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The motive and circumstances around the incident are under investigation.

Police are asking if you have any information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.