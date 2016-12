KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Publix is opening a new grocery store on the Outer Banks.

The chain is leasing space at the southwest corner of 1st Street and Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.

The store, slated to open in 2018, will be approximately 45,000 square feet and have about 140 associates.

There are 19 Publix stores in North Carolina and none in Virginia but, in July, the Florida-based chain announced plans to purchase ten grocery stores in central Virginia.