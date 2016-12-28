Woman killed, man injured in shooting on 21st Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police say a 24-year-old woman was found shot to death in a home on 21st Street in Newport News on Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m., police say.

A man was also found in the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He has been taken to a local hospital for treatment of possible life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.