Missing N.J. woman, great-granddaughter found alive near Petersburg

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A Missing 71-year-old New Jersey woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter, last seen in Caroline County on Christmas Eve, have been found alive, according to Virginia State Police

Barbara and La’Myra Briley were found Wednesday shortly before 5 p.m. seated in their car in Dinwiddie County.

The car was parked on private property at least a mile from the 16000 block of Nash Road.

Barbara Briley was flown by State Police Med-Flight helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment.

La’Myra Briley was alert and appeared unharmed, but was taken for medical evaluation.

New Jersey police previously believed the two may have been in the Tri-Cities area of Virginia in the early hours of Monday, December 27.

Troopers spent much of Monday searching hotels and restaurant parking lots in Ruther Glen, Virginia.

According to police, the pair left New Jersey on December 24 and were headed for Morven, North Carolina.