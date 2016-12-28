Man flown to hospital after shooting in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. – Franklin Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night and injured a 26-year-old man.

Police say the victim said he was in the backyard of a home on Laurel Street when he was approached by an unknown black male and shot.

The victim got a ride to his home on Bruce Street by an unknown person in a white pickup truck. Once home, the victim’s grandmother called police after noticing he was bleeding.

The victim was flown via air ambulance to an area trauma center for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left arm.

Police say the victim is being “less than cooperative” with them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575.