Man arrested for sexual battery, domestic assault at Williamsburg hotel

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A 24-year-old man has been charged for a sexual battery and domestic assault incident that occurred in Williamsburg on December 22.

Williamsburg Police say they were called to a hotel in the 900 block of Capitol Landing Road at 6:50 a.m. that morning.

The victim reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, 24-year-old Christopher Roy Olsen, during an argument that started the night before.

During the fight that night,the victim was forced from the room by Olsen. She returned at 5 a.m. and Olsen attempted to have sex with her. When she refused, Olsen reportedly attempted to tear off her underwear.

The victim then used her cell phone to call police. During the call, Olsen damaged the phone trying to get it away from her.

Olsen was ultimately charged with one count of sexual battery, one count of domestic assault, two counts of destruction of property, and one count of obstructing someone from calling 911.