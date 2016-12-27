Virginia State Police looking for missing New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter

RUTHER GLEN, Va. – Virginia State Police are helping New Jersey law enforcement in the search for a missing New Jersey woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter.

New Jersey police believe the two may have been in the Tri-Cities area of Virginia in the early hours of Monday, December 27.

Troopers spent much of Monday searching hotels and restaurant parking lots in Ruther Glen, Virginia, which is approximately 30 miles north of Richmond.

According to police, 71-year-old Barbara Briely and La’Myra Briely left New Jersey on December 24 and were headed for Morven, North Carolina.

Barbara Briely was last seen at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen on Christmas Eve.

Police say Briely would be driving a silver Toyota Rav4 wtih the New Jersey license plate C80-ELS.

Anyone with information regarding Barbara and La’Myra Briely is asked to call 911.