Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: 70s, showers, and strong winds

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A one day warm up… Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning and climb to near 70 this afternoon, 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies again today with a glimpse or two of sun possible. A few scattered showers are possible as a cold front moves through the region. It will also be windy today with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

The warm up will be short lived. Skies will clear out tonight, setting up for sunshine on Wednesday with highs returning to the mid 50s. We are tracking another round of showers for Thursday as another cold front moves in. Sunshine returns for Friday with highs falling into the 40s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Warmer, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW/NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 27th

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

