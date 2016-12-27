TMZ: Actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Carrie Fisher has died after suffering a heart attack, a family spokesman told People Magazine.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Carrie Fisher was hospitalized Friday in Los Angeles after suffering a cardiac event aboard a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles, a source familiar with the incident told CNN.

The flight was on approach to Los Angeles when the “Star Wars” actress became ill.

Fisher was transported to a hospital directly from Los Angeles International Airport airport, the source said.