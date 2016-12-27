× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More rain and another cold front

It looks like it will be a topsy-turvy end to our topsy-turvy year of weather.

A cold front will cross the region this evening. With it we may see a few more showers and then a drop in temperatures. Many of us climbed into the lower 70s today. Behind that cold front some of us may not get out of the 40s on Wednesday, despite lots of sunshine.

But if you are a fan of mild weather we will enjoy a little bit more on Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The trade off on Thursday: more rain and another cold front.

That next cold front will bring a longer stretch of cool weather. We will settle into the 40s and 50s through the rest of the year and into the start of 2017.

Right now, it looks like we will ring in the new year with dry weather. But we are tracking the chance for rain by Sunday afternoon and it looks like soggy weather could stick around for Monday and Tuesday as well.

