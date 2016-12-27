NORFOLK, Va. – Tuesday is National Visit the Zoo Day and we are lucky to be home to the Virginia Zoo!

This year, Virginia Zoo brought us many great – and adorable – stories.

The zoo shared with us a family of siamangs enjoying Thanksgiving dinner and the births of a baby bongo, zebra and two endangered Malayan tiger cubs.

We even got to see a zebra get a hooficure!

News 3 This Morning Anchor Erica Greenway became a zookeeper for a day and Coast Live host April Woodard got up close and personal with some of the zoo’s animals this year.

What's your favorite zoo memory?

