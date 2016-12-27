AAA Tidewater to offer ‘Tipsy Tow’ service on New Year’s Eve

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Plan on ringing in 2017 with some drinks and need a ride home? AAA has you covered.

Several AAA clubs, including AAA Tidewater, are offering safe ride services on New Year’s Eve for members and non-members.

In an effort to curb drunk driving, AAA Tidewater will offer Tipsy Tow, a complimentary ride and vehicle tow for drivers who have consumed too much alcohol.

If you need a safe ride home, call 1-800-AAA-HELP and tell the operator, “I need a Tipsy Tow,” to receive the free tow and ride home.

The program will be available from 6 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016 through 6 a.m. Sunday, January 1, 2017.

The free service excludes rides for passengers and is restricted to a one-way, one-time ride for the driver. The destination is limited to the driver’s home. Drivers must expect to pay for long distance rides beyond the free Tipsy Tow range.

AAA Tidewater covers the cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown and Williamsburg.

If you have been drinking, AAA recommends to designate a non-drinking driver, call a cab or stay with a friend.