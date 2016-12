Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating several car break-ins that took place early Monday.

Neighbors in the area of Thole Street and Virginian Drive woke up Monday morning to shattered car windows on multiple streets.

One house in the area of Overbrook Avenue also had two cars broken into.

It's unclear if break-ins in the two neighborhoods are related.

