December 26th sees “Return Rush” at many Hampton Roads retailers 

NORFOLK, Va. – The shopping is still in full swing for many people the day after Christmas.

December 26 is known to be the biggest return day of the year.

You get some presents that don’t fit or you want to exchange for something else, so you head out to the mall right away!

MacArthur Center in Norfolk opened at 9 a.m. and saw crowds all day for certain stores with big sales.

Shoppers say they’re out to make returns but are also looking to score great deals.

“It’s less crowded than before Christmas and there’s better sales,” said shopper Jenni Summers.

Retailers are hoping the need to return gifts gets shoppers to the store and then the deals will help make shoppers stick around.

“I came initially to exchange some shoes for my husband that I bought for Christmas,” said shopper Shamita Smith. “And sales… I buy for everybody else for Christmas. I needed something for myself.”