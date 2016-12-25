Around 1,000 gallons of gasoline leaked at Chesapeake fuel company

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Approximately 1,000 gallons of gasoline leaked at TransMontaigne Product Services Sunday morning.

The leak was reported at 8:16 a.m.

The company, located at 7600 Halifax Lane, deals with the distribution and marketing of petroleum fuels.

Chesapeake Fire Department’s Foam Team and Hazardous Materials Team and a local clean up contractor responded to the scene. The gasoline has been contained and there is no hazard to the public. No one was evacuated.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.