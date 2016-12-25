× First Warning Forecast: Mostly cloudy, highs near 60 for many

Increasing clouds overnight. Temperatures will be steady in the low to mid 40s. More clouds for Monday with mostly dry conditions. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower (20%). Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 50s. May even see temperatures reach the 60 degree mark, especially for the Albermarle. A cold front will approach the region Monday night. A slight chance for an isolated shower, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Heading into Tuesday, expect temperatures to warm to the upper 60s. Breezy conditions with winds out of the southwest, which will help temperatures to warm. A cold front will cross the region, but there isn’t a lot of moisture associated with it. A slight chance for showers (30%).

Cool and sunny for Wednesday. Expect highs near 50. A strong cold front will move through Thursday with rain chances. Dry, breezy and chilly heading into Friday with highs in the 40s.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Mainly steady temperatures overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s, some areas may even reach 60, especially the Albermarle. A very slight chance for an isolated shower (20%) Winds: NE-SE 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Keeping the slight chance for a shower, otherwise mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds: SW 5-15, gusts up to 25.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

