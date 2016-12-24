Redskins force five turnovers, keep playoff hopes alive with win

CHICAGO, Ill. – It was the gift that kept on giving on Saturday afternoon. The Redskins made it a habit of picking off Matt Barkley, five times to be exact. This is the first game with five interceptions since 1992 for Washington. The Redskins (8-6-1) kept their playoff hopes alive with a 41-21 win over the Chicago Bears (3-12).

Among the other oddities that happened was the two rushing touchdowns…from Kirk Cousins. Captain Kirk went 18-of-29 for 270 yards and a touchdown. He also added 30 yards rushing on the ground to compliment the two scores. Cousins is the first quarterback to rush for two touchdowns in a game this season.

DeSean Jackson led Washington in receptions in yards with 114 yards on five receptions. Running back Chris Thompson had the lone receiving touchdown on a 17-yard scamper.

For the rushing attack, Robert Kelley had an improved outing, gaining 76 yards on 19 carries. Again, another oddity was Mack Brown, the Redskins third-string running back carrying eight times for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Norman was on the receiving end of two interceptions, marking the second time he’s had two interceptions in one game in his career.

Former Norfolk State LB Lynden Trail was activated to the 53-man roster and logged a tackle.

The Redskins are still in the playoff picture, but need some help from Tampa Bay, Detroit, and Green Bay. Washington finishes the season at home on New Years Day vs. the New York Giants.