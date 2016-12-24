Police investigate after 22-year-old found fatally shot in Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Christmas Eve Day.

Officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue shortly after midnight.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old man inside the kitchen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased at 1:04 a.m.

According to police, there were several bullet holes in the rear door of the residence.

Officers do not have any suspect information.

If you know anything that could help in the investigation, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.