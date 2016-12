NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting by the Exxon Gas Station in the 700 block of Boush Street.

Officers were called to the location just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials said man was shot outside and taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating the situation.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.