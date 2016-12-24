Man shot in leg on George Washington Highway in Portsmouth

Portsmouth, Va. — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting in the 3800 block of George Washington Highway.

It happened just after 7P.M. Saturday Night.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials tell us he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for a suspect as the incident is still under investigation.

If you know anything that can lead to an arrest, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.