× Hampton Police investigate after 24-year-old dies from gunshot wound

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that turned fatal.

Dispatch received a call at 10:22 p.m. about a person who walked into Sentara Careplex suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Shortly after the victim’s arrival, 24 year-old, Devin Tremaine Jones, succumbed his injuries.

After preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting took place in the area of Todds Lane and Whealton Road.

At this time, there is no motive behind the shooting, and this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and are never required to appear in court.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.