Five displaced after house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A family of five is displaced after an electrical fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded out to the 7000 block of Adele Drive for a report of a residential fire.

Crews arrived at 6:29 am and located a two story home filled with smoke and visible flames.

The fire was put under control at 6:45 am.

Due to the damage of the home, three adults and two children were displaced.

No injuries were reported during this incident, and the cause of the fire was accidental.