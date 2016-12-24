Crews called to help flipped vehicle in Newport News find gunshot victim inside

NEWPORT NEWS. Va. – Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that took place Friday night.

Officers were called to the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a car crash that required extrication.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle flipped over on its side. There were three occupants in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

Officers also discovered that the front female passenger was suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital with possible life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the victim’s gunshot wound.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.