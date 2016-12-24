Arrest made in Newport News youth pastor’s homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police say they have made an arrest in the December 20 homicide of 51-year-old Eduardo Hernandez Amezcua.

Amezcua was shot and killed at a home near the intersection of 31st Street and West Avenue early that morning.

On Thursday, police said they had warrants for a suspect in the hospital that would be served upon their release.

On Saturday, police announced that a suspect had been arrested. His identity is not being released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

He has been charged with Murder 1st Degree, Burglary with Intent to Commit Murder, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Amezcua was a beloved youth pastor at Next Level Church. The church is currently asking for all who wish to help the Amezcua family to use Paypal and send money to Janelle2012@hotmail.com.

