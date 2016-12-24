Apartment condemned following fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va – Firefighters say unattended cooking caused a fire at an apartment Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 1:45 in the 11100 block of Terry Drive.

The fire was deemed under control about 20 minutes later, but not before the apartment suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.

Occupants of the building are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Fire officials say no one living there was injured, but a firefighter was sent to a local hospital for a non-fire ground related illness.