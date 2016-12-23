What to do when ‘porch pirates’ strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, VA. - Gifts are flying off shelves and porches, many here in Hampton Roads.

FedEx says when you believe your package has been stolen - contact your mail carrier and the shipper to get a replacement item or refund.

People living in the Larchmont section of Norfolk told News 3 they’ve seen an uptick in “porch pirates”.

“My neighbor two houses down had huge packages and we were over there in ten minutes putting them around back, hiding them because we were very worried, very worried,” Caroline Meek said.

Meek says this is very concerning to her.

Research shows 23 million people have packages stolen each year.

According to FedEx, if you’re not home, consider an alternate destination, request a signature, or send your packages to a FedEx location.