× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers with highs in the 50s

High pressure will slide offshore tonight. Expect clouds to increase as we head into overnight. A cold front will approach from the west. Lows tonight in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

If you’re heading out early on Christmas Eve, don’t forget to grab that umbrella! Scattered showers throughout the day. Most of the rain will fall midday into the early afternoon with most areas seeing about ¼” of rain. So doesn’t look like the entire day will be a washout. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs will slip into the low 50s for Christmas Day with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will warm into the low and mid 60s to start next week. Rain chances to increase on Tuesday with temperatures falling back into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Best chance for rain during the next 7 days will be Thursday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Slight chance for a stray shower. Lows near 40. Winds: E/S 5-10

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with showers (70%). Best chance for rain will be in the morning and afternoon. Chances decrease in the evening. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow night: Slight chance for a shower, then decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

