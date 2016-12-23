68-year-old woman dies in Mathews County house fire

MATHEWS CO., Va. – A 68-year-old woman died in a house fire early Friday in Mathews County, according to the Mathews County Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the home in the 11000 block of Buckley Hall Road at 1:04 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters noticed a vehicle in the driveway but did not see anyone standing outside. A search of the residence was conducted and one victim was found inside.

The victim was identified as the homeowner, 68-year-old Jeannie H. Tatterson. She was taken outside and CPR was performed. However, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area around the stove and microwave. Crews had the fire under control within 12 minutes.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause.

