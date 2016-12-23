× First Warning Traffic – VDOT lifting lane restrictions for the holidays

MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIODS

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Christmas travel from noon Friday, Dec. 23, until noon Tuesday, Dec. 27. During the New Year’s holiday, most lane closures and work zones will be lifted from noon Friday, Dec. 30 through noon Tuesday, Jan. 3.

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes – HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.

I-64 reversible lanes – Schedule remains the same. HOV restrictions will be lifted on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.

Schedule remains the same. HOV restrictions will be lifted on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

WORK ZONES AND OTHER TRAFFIC ALERTS

While VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel, motorists may encounter permanent work zones or travel delays in the following locations:

Accomack County

Route 609 – Road closed for widening project in the Town of Onley. Follow detour.

Route 709 – Road closed for widening project. Follow detour.

US 13 – Improving drainage. Traffic reduced to single-lane in both directions.

Isle of Wight County

U.S. 58 – Replacing bridge over rail tracks and Route 632. Follow detour.

Route 621 – Replacing bridge over Passenger Swamp. Road closed. Follow detour.

Newport News

I-64 – Widening interstate. Trucks traveling westbound restricted to right lane between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Yorktown Road (exit 247).

Southampton County

Route 35 – Replacing bridge in Boykins. Traffic reduced to single lane in both directions. Temporary signal in place.

U.S. 58 Business – Reconstructing roadway in Courtland. Single lane closures in both directions.

U.S. 58 – Repairing roadway. Right lane closure eastbound.

Stafford County

I-95 – Extending the 95 Express Lanes south of exit 143 (Route 610/Garrisonville). All travel lanes open; concrete barriers in place along the shoulder northbound and southbound in work zone.

Sussex County

Route 301 – Replacing bridge over Nottoway River. Detour in place.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT December 23, 2016 through December 30, 2016

*There will be no lane closures along Hampton Roads Interstates from noon Friday, December 23 until noon Tuesday, December 27 for the Christmas Day Holiday*

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment II: There will be alternating lane closures on I-64 west between Route 199 (exit 242) and Lee Hall (exit 247) on December 27-29, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64 HOV Reversible Roadway, Norfolk: HOV Reversible Roadway will be closed December 28 from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. the following morning.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closures December 29 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Chincoteague Bridge, Accomack County: Alternating lane closures with flagger operations eastbound and westbound December 28-29 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

US-13 (Lankford Highway), Accomack County : Consecutive single-lane closures northbound between Route 179 and Taylor Road. One lane will remain open at all times: September 6-December 30 from 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

: Consecutive single-lane closures northbound between Route 179 and Taylor Road. One lane will remain open at all times:

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King, Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.

George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17), York County: Crews are widening the road between Route 630 (Wolf Trap Road) and Route 706 (Hampton Highway). Daytime single-lane closures, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. and weeknight single-lane closures, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect traffic shifts and delays. For more about this project, please visit the Route 17 Widening website.

ERT DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNELS CLOSURES Friday, Dec. 23 to Friday, Dec. 30

Lane closures and tunnel closures are suspended for the Christmas holiday beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at noon through Tuesday, Dec. 27 at noon and again Friday, Dec. 30 at noon through Tuesday, Jan. 3 at noon.

I-264 West: Full interstate closure of up to 20 minutes between Military Highway and City Hall Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. for toll rate signage changes. This work is weather dependent and subject to change. More information will be available on Dec. 27 via news release.

I-564 LANE CLOSURES SCHEDULED DECEMBER 28-30

NORFOLK – Temporary lane closures have been scheduled on I-564 east and west Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, for construction activities relating to the I-564 Intermodal Connector Project. The lane closures will extend approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Blvd-Hampton Blvd. exit.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 29

I-564 East, 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lanes closed: I-564 right shoulder/right lane

I-564 West, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lanes closed: I-564 left shoulder/left lane

Friday, December 30

I-564 East, 5 a.m. to noon

Lanes closed: I-564 right shoulder/right lane