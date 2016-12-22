Virginia animal shelter finds a home for every adoptable dog before Christmas

STAFFORD Co., Va. – Dogs in Virginia can enjoy loving homes for the holidays thanks to one shelter.

The Stafford County Animal Shelter shared on their Facebook page Thursday that they had successfully found a home for every adoptable dog!

The post goes on to thank the response from the community for going above and beyond with holiday spirit and love.

The effort was called foster for the holidays and people were encouraged to donate, foster, or adopt dogs.

Mainly, the shelter wanted all the dogs to have a #HomeForTheHolidays.