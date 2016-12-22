Shoppers dealing with holiday rush 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, VA. - Christmas is just three days away, but some people are just getting started with their holiday shopping.

The parking lot is full and stores are filled with people searching for items.

"We’re getting jeans, we’re getting shirts," customer Andrea Broadnex said, "It is really bad out there. The traffic is backed up on Greenbrier Parkway."

With the countdown to Christmas in effect, customers are racing to stores, snatching up last minute holiday gets.

Kelly Davis spent part of her lunch break at JcPenny.

"I’m doing a little bit of last minute shopping. I found out one of my good friend bought me something - even though I told her not too. She loves jewelry so you can’t wrong," Davis said.

But it isn’t just jewelry, staff at the Geeenbrier stores say everything from coats, menswear, and major appliances have been flying off the shelf.

Experts say people will spend on average $900 on holiday presents this year.

They also say if you’ve waited until the final hour - shop with a strategy.

Write a list, check return policies, wear comfortable shoes, and check for discounts.

Tips like that helped get Broadnex in and out of the mall quickly, “I knew what I was looking for, so I told her we’re gonna go this place, that place, and we’re out."

Regardless of when you start, the main goal is shopping with a plan to get the most bang for your buck.

If you’re gonna be out shopping - put safety first.

Police say try to avoid buying more then you can carry, put items in your trunk, and keep car doors locked.