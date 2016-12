PORTSMOUTH , Va. – Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects that are wanted in a robbery.

The incident happened on December 6 at the Diamonds Express Gas Station in the 3300 block of Victory Blvd.

Detectives say the individuals may have “important” information about lottery tickets that were taken during this robbery.

If you have any information that can help police call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.