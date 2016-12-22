Man stopped with loaded gun at Norfolk airport TSA checkpoint

NORFOLK, Va. – Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a Chesapeake man from bringing a loaded handgun on board a plane at the Norfolk International Airport checkpoint Wednesday.

The man was stopped by TSA officers at the checkpoint with a .22 caliber handgun that was loaded with five bullets.

A TSA officer detected the firearm as it passed along the conveyor belt through the checkpoint X-ray machine inside the man’s bag.

TSA officers immediately contacted Norfolk Airport Authority Police, who responded to the checkpoint.

The man was cited by police.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website here. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition so travelers should contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.