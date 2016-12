Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police say a man has died after being shot Thursday night.

The victim was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and police said he died from his injuries.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Birch Trail Circle around 6:35 p.m.

Police say persons of interest are currently being looked into by investigators.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.