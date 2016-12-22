Kellyanne Conway lands top WH job in Trump administration

The transition said Conway will work with White House senior leadership on messaging and to help execute the administration’s legislative priorities.
“In her position, Conway will continue her role as a close adviser to the President and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration’s legislative priorities and actions,” the Trump transition said in a statement.
Trump praised Conway in the announcement, calling her “a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory,” adding she has “amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message.”
Conway said in the statement that she was “humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of actions and results.”
A veteran pollster, Conway was a fixture in Trump’s inner circle after joining the campaign in early July.
She took over as campaign manager after Paul Manafort’s departure and a period of tumult in August, following the conventions. She played a critical role in organizing the campaign’s operations and was a near-constant presence on television and social media as she helped craft the Trump campaign’s message.