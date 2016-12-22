× First Warning Traffic – VDOT lifting restrictions for holiday travel, road work planned for Thursday night

WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNELS: Friday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Dec. 23

Lane closures and tunnel closures are suspended for the Christmas holiday beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at noon through Tuesday, Dec. 27 at noon.

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Tunnels (ERT) Project. Due to the nature of construction, closure dates are subject to change. Visit our Travel Impacts page for current information and a more detailed listing of long-term temporary road closures.

Bart Street/I-264 West: Full ramp closure from Monday through Thursday, Dec. 19-22 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday through Thursday, Dec. 19-22 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Nightly eastbound interstate closure between Greenwood Drive and Portsmouth Boulevard Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 20-22 from 10 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

*

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT: December 16, 2016 through December 23, 2016

*There will be no lane closures along Hampton Roads Interstates from noon Friday, December 23 until noon Tuesday, December 27 for the Christmas Day Holiday*

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment II: There will be alternating single-lane closures on I-64 west between Route 199 (exit 242) and Lee Hall (exit 247) on December 20-22, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

:

Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures northbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Northbound December 21-22 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closures December 22 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Single-lane and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

VA-134 Eastbound/Westbound, York County : Alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on VA-134 at Elizabeth City Circle. One direction will shut down at a time: December 19-23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

: Alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on VA-134 at Elizabeth City Circle. One direction will shut down at a time:

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County : Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: December 19-22 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

: Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times:

U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County: Consecutive right-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between the Pretlow Street Bridge and the Suffolk city line at the Blackwater Bridge. One lane will remain open at all times.

US-13 (Lankford Highway), Accomack County : Consecutive single-lane closures northbound between Route 179 and Taylor Road. One lane will remain open at all times: September 6-December 30 from 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

: Consecutive single-lane closures northbound between Route 179 and Taylor Road. One lane will remain open at all times:

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King, Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.

George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17), York County: Crews are widening the road between Route 630 (Wolf Trap Road) and Route 706 (Hampton Highway). Daytime single-lane closures, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. and weeknight single-lane closures, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect traffic shifts and delays. For more about this project, please visit the Route 17 Widening website.

*

I-564 LANE CLOSURES SCHEDULED DECEMBER 19-23

NORFOLK – Temporary lane closures have been scheduled on I-564 east and west beginning Monday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, for construction activities relating to the I-564 Intermodal Connector Project. The lane closures will extend approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Blvd-Hampton Blvd. exit. Closures will occur as scheduled unless delayed by weather or other factors.

Monday, Dec. 19, through Thursday, Dec. 22

I-564 east, 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lanes closed: I-564 right shoulder/right lane

I-564 west, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lanes closed: I-564 left shoulder/left lane

Friday, Dec. 23

I-564 east, 5 a.m. to noon

Lanes closed: I-564 right shoulder/right lane

*