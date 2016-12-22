× First Warning Forecast: Cooler end to the workweek

Clear and chilly conditions as we head into the overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s. It will be a little on the breezy side with winds out of the north.

High pressure will build in Friday morning. Clouds will increase in the afternoon. A colder day on tap with highs in upper 40s to lower 50s. Another cold front will move in Friday night. This will bring some scattered showers for Saturday. Rain chances will diminish from the NW to the SE by late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Looks like the rain will move out by Christmas Day. It will be a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s under partly sunny skies.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. More clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds: N-E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: SE around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

For weather updates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.