Effortless Holiday Hair – How to be red carpet ready in a flash!

Holiday hair in a flash!

The holidays are full of gatherings, gifts and a little bit of glam. It's the time of year when we break out the sequins and the sparkle to celebrate the season. Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Paschall joined us on News 3 This Morning to show you how to look red carpet ready in no time at all!

Holiday Hair Must-Haves:

-Hair Powder for volume. No need to back comb or tease the hair with this!

-Texture spray/Dry Shampoo to absorb oil and give the roots volume

-Shine Spray- to break down any product buildup and of course add shine

-Bobby pins and hair pins to keep hair in place

-Halo style hairpiece for easy length and volume

