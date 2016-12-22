Dog dies in Suffolk home fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – A dog died in a home fire on Thursday night, according to fire officials.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the fire in the 100 block of Zebulon Court around 9 p.m.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the garage inside the two-story residence.
The fire was marked as under control at 9:50 p.m. and it was contained to the garage.
There were two adult occupants home at the time and they had no reported injuries but a dog that was in the garage at the time of the fire died.
Officials say the residents will not be displaced.
A preliminary investigation of the incident showed that the fire started in the garage but the cause is undetermined.