Advice for coping with the stress of the holiday season on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It’s supposed to be the season of joy but some call it the silly season or feel it is becoming over commercialized. For many it is a time of anxiety.  We will talk with Pastor Steve Kelly from Wave Church about the stress of the holidays and offer some advice for people who feel overwhelmed and over-burdened around the holidays.