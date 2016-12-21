Would you eat it? Krispy Kreme’s new Nutella doughnut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study shows a breakup may have a hidden benefit for women: weight loss. Researchers say women who end an unhappy relationship tend to dump pounds along with their exes. The same is not true for men.

Never one to miss an opportunity to remind us of his failed love life, News 3's Blaine Stewart discussed how he "ate his feelings" after his breakup. Fortunately, Krispy Kreme just debuted a new Nutella filled doughnut for him to try on the morning news.

Aren't broken hearts delicious?