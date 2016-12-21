Spice of Blythe: Give Santa something new!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's Christmas time, y'all! I've been thinking about the most important Christmas tradition of them all: Santa's milk and cookies.

And you know what? I think we can do better.

Start with the cookies. Can you say boring? Imagine eating the same chocolate chip cookies at house after house. Sure it's great for the first couple dozen, but after a while, you're gonna wanna mix it up.

Let's mix it up in ways that bring the family together!

At my house, we like to make our own trail mix. Nuts, chocolate chips, M&M's, anything that's small and salty/sweet is perfect for a snack mix to have around for guests or a late-night snack... Or, in Santa's case, both!

Another good option is chocolate-covered pretzels. Melt some white chocolate, get some mini-pretzels, and dip away! Add some sprinkles for a colorful, festive, and delicious alternative to regular old cookies.

Or try some bread! Banana nut, pumpkin, any flavorful bread you can bake as a family, slice up, and leave out for the big man on Christmas Eve.

Let's not forget about the drink... What if Santa's tired of milk?

If it were up to me, we'd replace it with a bunch of bourbon. But let's try some coffee instead, or some hot chocolate with marshmallows! Or hell, some iced tea - we ARE in the South, after all.

Whatever you end up doing, and whether you celebrate Christmas or not, the Spice of Blythe is to choose foods and activities that bring the family together, and to never be afraid of starting new traditions together.

Happy Holidays, y'all!