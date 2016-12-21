12-year-old girl flown to hospital after falling from roof of Virginia Beach home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 12-year-old girl was flown to the hospital via Nightingale helicopter after falling from the roof of a home in the 2400 block of Windy Pines Bend on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities say she fell from the roof directly onto concrete, and that her injuries are life threatening.

It is unclear why the girl was on the roof. Virginia Beach Police detectives are working to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

News 3 has learned the identity of the victim but we will not release it before police do. However neighbors say she is a 7th grade student at Princess Anne Middle School and describe her as an "all American girl."

Police are trying to determine whether or not the frosty morning weather contributed to the fall.

Family members declined to talk to media outlets this morning, but neighbors say they are asking for prayers because the 12-year-old girl could die from her injuries.

Police say 12yo girl fell on concrete, could die from her injuries. Family is asking for prayers! https://t.co/RAcOcgNd0o @WTKR3 — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) December 21, 2016

