Man believed to have robbed 3 Virginia Beach businesses on the same day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man believed to have robbed three different businesses on December 16.

The three robberies occurred at:

12/16/16 at 4:25 p.m. – Boost Mobile, 649 Newtown Road

12/16/16 at 7:05 p.m. – Citgo, 5820 Northampton Boulevard

12/16/16 at 7:30 p.m. – Metro PCS, 5650 Virginia Beach Boulevard

In each case, a man entered the business, implied he had a gun and demanded money.

The cases are believed to be linked based on the suspect's description and the way the robberies happened.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with a medium complexion. He is approximately 5'7'' to 6' tall and weighs approximately 140 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information that may help Virginia Beach Police identify this man is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.