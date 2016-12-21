Hampton Police arrest man who brandished a gun during altercation

HAMPTON. Va. – Police have arrested a man for brandishing a gun during an altercation on Sunday.

Dymario Romance Perry was arrested for a brandishing complaint after an altercation at the 7-Eleven in the first block of East Mercury Blvd.

The incident happened around 1:39 a.m. on December 18.

A 25-year-old man and Perry were involved in a physical altercation inside the 7-Eleven when Perry showed a firearm.

He pointed it towards the victim before fleeing the scene.

Perry has been charged with Brandishing a Firearm.