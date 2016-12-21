× First Warning Forecast: Mild Thursday, followed by a cool down

We’ll see a few clouds as we head into the overnight and into Thursday morning. Lows tonight in the low to mid 30s.

A cold front will cross the area Thursday, but it’s dry, so we aren’t expecting any rain from this system. Winds will be out of the SW around 10-15 mph. This will help temperatures to warm. It will be milder with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. A mostly clear night for Thursday with lows in the 30s.

High pressure will build in on Friday with dry conditions, but will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will increase Friday night as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances will increase as we head into Christmas Eve. Some of those showers could carry over into late Saturday night, very early Sunday morning. Partly sunny for Christmas Day with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures then warming to the 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. A bit on the breezy side. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

